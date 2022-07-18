Massive solar flare now heading towards Earth, could lead to blackouts

A massive solar flare escaped the Sun on June 14 and is now headed towards the Earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The US-based scientific and regulatory agency has raised an alert that the solar flare headed our way is likely to cause a powerful solar storm and lead to blackouts.

The phenomenon could put many parts of the world at a standstill. And it could be as early as Tuesday, according to NASA. There can be some disruptions for ship and air travelers as well.

While some scientists believe such celestial phenomena gave rise to life on Earth, the effects of such storms can be severe.