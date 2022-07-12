Londoners flock to Hyde Park as temperature rises

NewsWorldLondoners flock to Hyde Park as temperature rises

Londoners flocked to Hyde Park on Monday (July 11) as the capital experienced what the national weather service, the Met Office, said could possibly be “the hottest day of the year so far.”

Temperatures were set to reach 33 degrees celsius (91.4F).

People set out in pedal boats on the park’s boating lake and lounged in deck chairs, while others dipped their toes in the water to cool off and focused on feeding the park’s swans.

Level three heat-health alerts are in place across the south, the Midlands and eastern parts of England where temperatures are soaring.

The heatwave is expected to last until at least the weekend.

(Reuters)

