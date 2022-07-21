NewsWorldGermans battle the heat as temperatures approach 40C

Germans battle the heat as temperatures approach 40C

Germans Battle The Heat As Temperatures Approach 40c
Germans Battle The Heat As Temperatures Approach 40c

Germans tried to beat the heat by taking a dip in the Baltic sea, and seeking shade in parks across the country on Wednesday (July 20) amid the scorching weather that has struck Germany and several other regions of Europe.

The ongoing heatwave caused temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius (104F) in many places in eastern Germany.

While some were enjoying the warm summer weather at the beach, others were suffering in the heat. Alarms rang through the streets of Berlin as the fire brigade was called to give medical assistance to those in need and to deal with roof fires.

In Dresden, the water level of the Elbe river dropped to 98 centimetres, causing navigation issues. But according to the Federal Waterways Office, the level is expected to rise again in the coming hours.

A brutal heat wave settled over southern Europe last week, part of a global pattern of rising temperatures, widely attributed by scientists and climatologists to human activity. It is forecast to dump searing heat on much of China into late August.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleThe Rum Ambassadors Highjack at Lost&Found on July 23
Next articleA Night of Romance with Tatiana Stupak & Elena Soskova on July 24

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros