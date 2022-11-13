NewsWorldFire at motor oil factory at central Iran town under control -state...

Fire at motor oil factory at central Iran town under control -state TV

Oil Fire
Oil Fire

A large fire at a motor engine oil factory in Isfahan’s Mobarakeh industrial town in central Iran on Sunday has been brought under control, state TV reported.

About 95% of the fire has been extinguished, said Mansour Shisheforoush, head of Isfahan province’s crisis-management body told state TV, adding that a team was clearing the site and that the fire had not spread to adjacent industrial units.

Shisheforoush said that 15 workers were injured, but only three needed to be transferred to hospital.

Special teams were on the ground to investigate the cause of the fire.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article
Increased cases of stealing aluminum doors from EAC grid’s distribution substations
Next article
Deadly blast rocks busy central Constantinople avenue, cause unknown

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros