NewsWorldEight migrants found dead, two missing on ship off Lampedusa coast

Eight migrants found dead, two missing on ship off Lampedusa coast

File Photo: German Ngo Migrant Rescue Ship Sea Watch 3 Rescues Migrants In Mediterranean Sea
File Photo: German Ngo Migrant Rescue Ship Sea Watch 3 Rescues Migrants In Mediterranean Sea

Eight migrants were found dead and two were missing from a ship rescued by the Italian coast guard off the coast of the southern island of Lampedusa, a prosecutor said on Friday.

Around 40 migrants were rescued on the same vessel and were taken to the main port on Lampedusa, which lies to the south of Sicily, news agency ANSA said

Italian authorities escorted another three stricken vessels carrying 156 people to Lampedusa, one of the main entry points for people trying to reach Europe.

Italy is facing a surge in arrivals from North Africa.

Some 105,140 migrants reached Italy by sea in 2022, interior ministry data showed, compared with 67,477 in 2021 and 34,154 in 2020.

The United Nations estimates that almost 1,400 migrants died while trying to cross the central Mediterranean in 2022.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
World food prices decline for 10th month running in January, says FAO
Next article
How to Cast a Green Vote: Making Your Voice Heard

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros