Dr. Fauci to step down as Biden’s chief medical adviser

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday (August 22) he would step down from his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden in December.

Fauci, 81, will also step down as chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation.

The infectious disease expert has been the NIAID director since 1984, and in 2020 became the face of the U.S. government’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Fauci told Reuters that he planned to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s first term, but it could come much earlier than that.

(Reuters)