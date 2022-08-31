NewsWorldDays before Nord Stream 1 maintenance, Scholz tells Germans we are ready...

Days before Nord Stream 1 maintenance, Scholz tells Germans we are ready for ‘stormy times’

Days Before Nord Stream 1 Maintenance, Scholz Tells Germans We Are Ready For ‘stormy Times’
Days Before Nord Stream 1 Maintenance, Scholz Tells Germans We Are Ready For ‘stormy Times’

Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region, state energy giant Gazprom said earlier this month, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter.

The unscheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, deepens an energy standoff between Moscow and Brussels which has already helped send inflation surging in the region and raised the risk of rationing and recession.

Gazprom said the shutdown was because the pipeline’s only remaining compressor requires maintenance. Gas flows via other pipeline routes also have fallen since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

On the eve of the scheduled maintenance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany was a “strong country” and that the government’s job was “to ensure that our country is well prepared, even for stormy times. I am confident that we will succeed.”

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleCouncil of Ministers decides to lift mask mandate
Next articleUkraine’s Zelenskiy welcomes IAEA mission members in Kyiv

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros