NewsWorldCase of mad cow disease discovered in Netherlands

Case of mad cow disease discovered in Netherlands

File Photo: A French Farmer Shovels Feed For His Holstein Dairy Cows On His Farm In Seranvillers Forenville
File Photo: A French Farmer Shovels Feed For His Holstein Dairy Cows On His Farm In Seranvillers Forenville

A case of mad cow disease has been discovered on a farm in the Netherlands, agriculture minister Piet Adema said on Wednesday.

The infection was found in a dead cow on Jan. 30, Adema said in a letter to parliament, without specifying at which farm the cow was found.

The infection is being studied by experts to determine whether it is a so-called atypical or a classic type of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).

The atypical variant can occur as an effect of old age, while the classic type of infection is usually caused by contaminated animal feed.

Widespread cases of mad cow disease hit cattle herds in Britain and other European countries in the 1990s. Atypical cases have occasionally been detected in recent years and can lead to temporary trade restrictions.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
ChatGPT owner launches tool to detect AI-generated text
Next article
TUS Airways announces record number of passengers in 2022

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros