Breaking: Tennis legend Federer to retire after next week’s Laver Cup (video)

SportsBreaking: Tennis legend Federer to retire after next week's Laver Cup (video)

File Photo:
File Photo: "the Match In Africa" Exhibition Match

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday, saying next week’s Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old,” Federer said on Instagram.

“I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
