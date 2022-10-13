Living the dream in a beachfront property at Ayia Napa Marina

Who doesn’t love waking up to endless views of the glistening blue? Not only does the sea lift our spirits, but living by the water’s edge is often associated with a whole range of health benefits. And living in a beachfront property just steps away from the seashore is a dream that can easily become a reality in Cyprus; an island notoriously cocooned by stunning cobalt waters.

At Ayia Napa Marina, sea-inspiring living now takes centre stage. Residents can rise and shine in the most captivating surroundings, with a collection of beachfront properties offering the epitome of a carefree sunkissed lifestyle in absolute luxury. Keen to find out more? Let’s dive deeper into living the coastal dream within Cyprus’ most talk-about hot spot.

The appeal of a beachfront property at Ayia Napa Marina

If you’re looking for a slice of paradise to call your own with unparalleled sea views, look no further than Ayia Napa Marina’s elegant collection of private residential beachfront properties. In total, the marina features 35 luxury villas, including 11 exclusive beach villas that open directly onto powdery white sands.

Where modern design meets the finest aesthetics

All Ayia Napa Marina villas combine modern architectural design with world-class comforts, fitted to the highest standards of luxury. Each beachfront property is designed to make you feel an overwhelming sense of calm the moment you walk through your front door. Notably, the open-plan concept provides abundant space for you and your partner or family to enjoy the good life in an unrestricted environment. Reception areas are breezy and spacious, while bedrooms open onto wood-decked covered verandas with spellbinding views. That’s not to forget the private sunken gardens and spacious rooftops that provide the ideal setting for moments of sheer secluded bliss.

A world of safety and privacy

Aside from comfortable and spacious modern living, every beachfront property has been designed to heighten your quality of life. Peace of mind is ensured with Facility Management Services and round-the-clock security. What’s more, the properties are located along privately maintained and secure roads. Last but not least, landscaped gardens create a sense of privacy, while private plunge infinity pools are ideal for utter relaxation and repose.

Artfully combining old and new

Living in your dream beachfront property should obviously be a comfortable carefree experience. However, modern comforts don’t have to mean living in an environment without character and soul. The Ayia Napa Marina villas may be designed according to contemporary architectural standards, but they artfully combine old with new. More specifically, each property is crafted with locally quarried stone and sleek plaster volumes. The façade of the villas is covered with beautiful panels in modern contrasting colours, conveying a sense of warmth.

World-class entertainment & amenities at your fingertips

No need to search for entertainment or amenities; everything you dream of is on your doorstep at Ayia Napa Marina. The beachfront properties enjoy access to the Ayia Napa Marina commercial village. What’s more, they are ideally located close to the finest beachside cafes and restaurants in Ayia Napa serving French, Japanese and international cuisine. Reminiscent of an island harbour, the scenic waterfront and its pedestrian promenade are also the perfect spots for a daily stroll. Enjoy a cup of coffee in peaceful al fresco style or just kick back to admire the unforgettable panorama.

Yearning for a beautiful life by the sea in a luxurious beachfront property? Contact Ayia Napa Marina to find out more: [email protected] or call (+357) 23 300 550.

Click here for more information!