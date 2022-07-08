Hike at Cape Greco under Full Moon on July 16

in-cyprusHike at Cape Greco under Full Moon on July 16

The second summer excursion on Saturday 16 July takes us to the seaside and a good part of the walk is along the coastline. There are 2 trails to walk, a long and a short trail. We shall walk the long trail first, and leave the short trail as an option to walk at the end, depending on the group’s desire. The 2 trails add up to a 12 km hike and have a common start, Konnos Bay.

The long trail is circular, about 2 ½ hours long and takes us to Cape Greco cliffs offering beautiful views, an attractive metal sculpture, and the church of Agioi Anargyroi, by the sea. The 2nd is a short trail from Konnos Bay out east to Cyclop’s cave and back. It is about 2 km long and takes about 45 minutes to walk. Following the hike, those interested may continue with a swim at Konnos Bay under the July full moon as well as a picnic right on the beach.

The walk starts at 5 pm at this point 

The walk is mostly on flat ground, with a few climbing sections and is classified as easy to medium difficulty (rating 1+ on a 1-3 scale).

You have the choice of meeting the group at the meeting point or meet them in Nicosia. Meeting in Nicosia offers two important advantages: we drive in full cars, leaving some cars behind; thus, we save on fuel and enjoy the trip in good company.

The meeting point in Nicosia is the Handicrafts Centre (Kentro Heirotechnias) at Leoforos Athalassas (Athalassa Avenue), which offers ample parking space.

The car trip starts at 3:45 pm. Please ensure you start on time for the benefit of the group.

When Saturday, July 16 from 5 pm till 10 pm
Where Cape Greco
Info 99 492628 (George) or 99 839585 (Stathis)

