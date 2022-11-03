Christos Michaelides’ Solo Exhibition Opening in Nicosia on November 4

Christos Michaelides presents his new series of paintings, opening Friday 4 November.

Christos Michaelides exhibits new work at his latest solo show at Alpha C.K. Art Gallery. The exhibition titled A Safe Place for Mistranslationspresents a new series of works by the young and talented Michaelides.

The underlying and uniting theme of his work is landscape art. The artist uses this theme to examine the role and possibilities of painting today. The landscape operates more as a stimulus for the artist’s stylistic searches rather than as an iconographic obsession.

The “landscapes” are characterized by an unfamiliar mood of ambiguity and ambivalence. His work features a violent interference of geometry, which creates unfamiliarity and other worldly images. And here the titles of the works compound the unfamiliar, but, at the same time, create a playful interaction with the viewer.

Christos Michaelides was born in London in 1983. He studied painting at the Athens Academy of Fine arts and at the Slade School of Fine Arts in London. He is currently following postgraduate studies at the Royal College of Arts in London. His works are in numerous private and public collections, including the Frissiras Museum in Athens.

In 2017 he was awarded a commendation at the 3rd Frissiras Award of European Painting.

The exhibition opens on 4 November and continues through 12 November. Opening Hours are Tuesday–Friday 10.00 am-1.00 pm & 4.00 pm-6.30 pm and Saturdays 10.00 am-1.00 pm.

When Friday, November 4 – Saturday, November 12

Where Alpha C.K ART GALLERY Makarios Ave. & Papanikoli 3, 1077 Nicosia

Info & Reservations 22 751325

