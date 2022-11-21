“Media Freedom in Cyprus and in Europe”: Bicommunal Event on November 22

The Association of European Journalists AEJ – Cyprus cordially invites you in a public discussion. The event takes place in the framework of the action titled “Journalists Action for a Common European Cyprus”

PROGRAM

Welcoming remarks

Our action: Aim & Activities

Kyriakos Pieridis and Hasan Kahvecioglu

The European Media Freedom Act

Keynote speaker:

Myrto Zambarta, Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Cyprus

Media Freedom in Cyprus

Nicholas Karides, Director of IMME – Institute for Mass Media IMME

Bekir Azgın, Chairman of the Turkish Cypriot Media Ethics Committee

Discussion

Moderator: Aysu Basri Akter, journalist

When Tuesday, November 22 from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where HOME FOR COOPERATION (Ledra Palace)

Location

Info 22 445740

FB Page The event will be held in English.