“Media Freedom in Cyprus and in Europe”: Bicommunal Event on November 22

Med
Med
The Association of European Journalists AEJ – Cyprus cordially invites you in a public discussion. The event takes place in the framework of the action titled “Journalists Action for a Common European Cyprus”
PROGRAM
Welcoming remarks
Our action: Aim & Activities
Kyriakos Pieridis and Hasan Kahvecioglu
The European Media Freedom Act
Keynote speaker:
Myrto Zambarta, Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Cyprus
Media Freedom in Cyprus
Nicholas Karides, Director of IMME – Institute for Mass Media IMME
Bekir Azgın, Chairman of the Turkish Cypriot Media Ethics Committee
Discussion
Moderator: Aysu Basri Akter, journalist

When Tuesday, November 22 from 6 pm to 8 pm
Where HOME FOR COOPERATION (Ledra Palace)
Location
Info 22 445740
FB Page

The event will be held in English.

By Lisa Liberti
Useful Links

