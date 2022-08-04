Fundraiser to Rescue & Rehome stray dogs on August 5-7

Hello friend,

I am Phanoo. I am a rescued puppy and I was found abandoned with my siblings 2 years ago. I was lucky to find my happy ending early but so many dogs are still waiting.

The ugly truth is that daily, dogs can be found abused, neglected and abandoned. Some of them, are lucky enough and can find their way to a shelter and rescue place where they do have a second chance at their happy ending, just like me.

But what happens with those who are left behind?

If they are lucky they will find a safe place in Rescue & Rehome Cyprus, a dog sanctuary in Avdimou Village and I would love it if you can help me to support their ongoing hard work and effort.

Celebrating my birthday I organise the First Summer Bazaar and part of the proceeds will be donated to the Rescue & Rehome Dog sanctuary.

And please remember, the best breed is: Rescued!