Following its staging at Athens Epidaurus Festival in 2021 in the framework of the 1821 Bicentennial tribute, where it received critical and audience acclaim, the surrealist comedy The Republic of Baklava is presented on Rialto Theatre’s stage.

Sophia and Fatih, from Greece and Turkey respectively, are two young people who met and fell in love with each other while studying in some Western country. When the couple decides to establish their business, a baklava shop located in the historical city of Mesolongi, they are forced to confront the traditional hostility of their countries and decide to declare their business “an independent state”. A romantic venture, doomed to fail.

A group of “researchers” are invited on stage to reconstruct the history of this tiny nation, its birth, conflict and heritage. Through a number of imaginary, surrealist and comic situations, the two young people are longing to become unshackled from the eternal stereotypes of their counties and to invent a new identity for themselves.

The Republic of Baklava is an unexpectedly hilarious theatre mockumentary, which, despite drawing inspiration from the 1821 Greek Revolution, is set in the modern-day, digital world, exploring issues of identity and politics through today’s perspective.

SYNOPSIS

The Republic of Baklava used to be a digital micronation, initially established in the long-suffering city of Mesolongi. It was established by businessman Fatih Demir and mathematician Sophia Papadaki. The couple was nominated president and vice-president of the new state during its first independence declaration. The Republic of Baklava has its own government, currency, and public services. Nonetheless, no country has ever officially recognized it as a sovereign state. Being considered by the Greek government as a ploy to collect funds from tourists and evade national taxation, the R.o.B. was taken over by the police on 26th July of the following year.

From the very first moment of its dissolution, the “Republic of Baklava” became the research subject of a documentary. Today, it is the “Eldorado” of fanatic cryptocurrency miners, since a large sum of money is still buried in its ashes.

CAST AND CREW

Concept, directing: Anestis Azas

Written by: Gerasimos Bekas, Michalis Pitidis, Anestis Azas

Assistant director-Dramaturgy consultant: Michalis Pitidis

Set design: Eleni Stroulia

Set design collaborator: Zaira Falirea

Set adaptation for amphitheatre: David Negrin, Georgios Kolios

Costumes: Vasilia Rozana

Lighting: Eliza Alexandropoulou

Lighting adaptation for amphitheatre: Dimitra Aloutzanidou

Music: Panayiotis Manouilidis

Choreography: Zoe Hadjiantoniou

Video: Dimitris Zachos

Photographs: Pinelopi Gerasimou

Production management: Kostis Panayiotopoulos

Cast: Cem Yigit Üzümoglu, Katerina Mavroyiorgi, Yiorgos Katsis, Gary Salomon

*With Greek and English surtitles

Thursday, May 18, 9 pm at Rialto Theatre in Limassol