Record Store Day 2023 / Out In The Streets

Record Store Day is back this year, and on Saturday, April 22 it will be taking over the streets in front of its new shop.

✔️ Three awesome Vinyl DJs will be curating a nine-hour musical journey – from 11:00 to 20:00!

✔️ Monsieur @that.coffee.thing will be brewing his speciality Paris-roasted coffees until the afternoon!

✔️ Miss @danielle.neophytou.3 will be preparing tasty Brandy Sours from 14:00 until we’re all buzzing!

✔️ And last but not least, @brewfellas will be serving one of their delicious IPAs on draught!

Saturday, April 22 from 11 am to 8 pm at 6 Antrea Louka street, Faneromeni, Nicosia