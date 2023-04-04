Record Store Day 2023 / Out In The Streets

DiscoverRecord Store Day 2023 / Out In The Streets

Desert Island Records
Record Store Day is back this year, and on Saturday, April 22 it will be taking over the streets in front of its new shop.

✔️ Three awesome Vinyl DJs will be curating a nine-hour musical journey – from 11:00 to 20:00!

✔️ Monsieur @that.coffee.thing will be brewing his speciality Paris-roasted coffees until the afternoon!

✔️ Miss @danielle.neophytou.3 will be preparing tasty Brandy Sours from 14:00 until we’re all buzzing!

✔️ And last but not least, @brewfellas will be serving one of their delicious IPAs on draught!

Saturday, April 22 from 11 am to 8 pm at 6 Antrea Louka street, Faneromeni, Nicosia

