Perseids at Riverland Bio Farm on August 11

Enjoy the spectacular August Perseids Riverland Bio Farm for an evening of astronomical activities.

The evening will start with the documentary “Star Stuff” at 8.30 pm telling the stories of three deep space observatories and the indigenous communities living with them.

Stay and try to spot the Perseids – prolific meteor shower associated with the comet Swift–Tuttle. The meteors are called the Perseids because the point from which they appear to hail lies in the constellation Perseus. The Perseids are annual and are active between July and September.

The Perseids will peak on August 13 and be most visible in the Northern Hemisphere in the hours before dawn, but might be seen as early as 10 pm.

When Thursday, August 11 at 8.30 pm

Where Riverland Bio Farm, Kampia

Location

FB Page Thursday, August 11 at 8.30 pmRiverland Bio Farm, Kampia

Reservations & Info 99 592598