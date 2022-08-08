Perseids at Riverland Bio Farm on August 11

DiscoverOutdoor AdventuresPerseids at Riverland Bio Farm on August 11

Meteor 6638096 960 720
Meteor 6638096 960 720
Enjoy the spectacular August Perseids Riverland Bio Farm for an evening of astronomical activities.
The evening will start with the documentary “Star Stuff” at 8.30 pm telling the stories of three deep space observatories and the indigenous communities living with them.
May be an image of nature, sky and text that says "CSEO Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation RIVERLAND BIO BIOFARM FARM"
Stay and try to spot the Perseids –  prolific meteor shower associated with the comet Swift–Tuttle. The meteors are called the Perseids because the point from which they appear to hail lies in the constellation Perseus. The Perseids are annual and are active between July and September.
The Perseids will peak on August 13 and be most visible in the Northern Hemisphere in the hours before dawn, but might be seen as early as 10 pm.
When Thursday, August 11 at 8.30 pm
Where Riverland Bio Farm, Kampia
Location
FB Page
Reservations & Info 99 592598
By Lisa Liberti
