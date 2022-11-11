Larnaca Street Art Tour on November 12

DiscoverOutdoor AdventuresLarnaca Street Art Tour on November 12

Lca
“Cyprus Street Art Tour” is a new project of @My Secret Cyprus in collaboration with @Paparazzi Art Studio.

Larnaca “Street Art Tour” is the first of a series of walks that will plunge you into the world of modern frescoes, art that is available to everyone on the streets of the oldest city of Cyprus, where the first graffiti appeared on the walls of the ancient temple of Aphrodite.

Nina Malian will show you the work of street artists in Larnaca and of course Paparazzi and his gallery. Discover the colourful world of Cyprus Street Art!

Reservation required!

The number of people on the walk is limited!

When Saturday, November 12 at 12 pm
Where Larnaca
FB Page
Participation fee €20 per person

Event by My Secret Cyprus

By Lisa Liberti
Bizios & Yerolatsitis Jazz Duet at Technopolis 20 on November 15
Turkish prosecutor says Erdogan rival should be convicted, banned from politics

