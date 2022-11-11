Larnaca Street Art Tour on November 12

“Cyprus Street Art Tour” is a new project of @My Secret Cyprus in collaboration with @Paparazzi Art Studio.

Larnaca “Street Art Tour” is the first of a series of walks that will plunge you into the world of modern frescoes, art that is available to everyone on the streets of the oldest city of Cyprus, where the first graffiti appeared on the walls of the ancient temple of Aphrodite.

Nina Malian will show you the work of street artists in Larnaca and of course Paparazzi and his gallery. Discover the colourful world of Cyprus Street Art!

Reservation required!

The number of people on the walk is limited!

When Saturday, November 12 at 12 pm

Where Larnaca

FB Page

Participation fee €20 per person

Event by My Secret Cyprus