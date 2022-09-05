DiscoverHistoryFree guided tour in Nicosia on September 7

Free guided tour in Nicosia on September 7

Τake the opportunity to learn about the most important landmarks of the city on a journey into the history of the old and new city. Some of the landmarks that you will see during this tour are the Old Town Hall, Paphos Gate, Faneromeni Church, New Town Hall, Famagusta Gate, Archbishop Palace, Hammam Omerye and Costanza Bastion
When Wednesday, September, 7 from 7 pm till 10 pm
Meeting point Eleftheria’s Square
Duration 3 hours
Language English
To participate in the tour please fill in the form 
By Lisa Liberti
