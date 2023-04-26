‘Hello Summer’ Pop Up Market, by Handmade in Cyprus

The “Hello Summer” market by Handmade in Cyprus, for its second year, will be at Moondog’s Bar & Grill, Nicosia on May 13th and 14th from 12 pm to 8 pm. The perfect weekend to kick off the summer season!

The two-day market will host exclusively local handmade artists. Over 20 handmade vendors from all industries to give attendees a variety of choices at pocket-friendly prices. Get the chance to meet and support talented local artists and buy items that will make you feel and look good this summer.

This year the market falls on Mother’s Day weekend. It’s the perfect opportunity to spoil our mother’s by taking her out for lunch or dinner at Moondog’s and have her choose her own gift from the market. She’ll have a unique handmade gift to remind her of the special time you planned for her. Artists have prepared special Mother’s Day gifts and deals exclusively for the market!

Moondog’s will be in charge of the good music, refreshing drinks and delicious food for a guaranteed good time!

About Handmade in Cyprus: the Instagram account for all who love and support handmade local artists. Handmade in Cyprus features local handmade artists and promotes their work long term. Most importantly, the aim of Handmade in Cyprus is not only to connect artists to clients, but to build a community that looks to buy locally first, by providing an account where followers can conveniently find all local handmade artists in Cyprus in one welcoming place.