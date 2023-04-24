DiscoverFork Food Market

Fork Food Market is back for another season!

Nine years and counting, the market is back on April 28, in the heart of Nicosia.

Find the market at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens with great food and awesome vibes!

Food will be served from 6 pm until 10:30 pm, while Dj Koulla P.Katsikoronoiou will be setting the mood with some great beats and the bar will be serving drinks until late.

Get ready for a new season with surprises, new dishes, and the same awesome vibes we’re all used to.

For more information call 99557777/96395261 or visit www.forkfoodmarket.com.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
