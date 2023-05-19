DiscoverExhibition: Lush Art in Difficult Times

Exhibition: Lush Art in Difficult Times

Isnotgallery
Isnotgallery

What is art? Is it the same for everyone? If you show a piece of art to a group of people and ask them to interpret it, you will get different comments. Each one will interpret it differently. Every piece of art awakens different emotions and truths to different people.

Art touches the hearts and souls of people.

Art exists in various forms in our daily life.

Art is refreshing and enthralling, but can also raise questions.

Isnotgallery Contemporary is excited to present the island’s biggest group exhibition of modern art, «Lush Art in Difficult Times», on Friday, May 26 at 19:30.

The exhibition, first presented 15 years ago, showcases exceptional works of art by great Greek and Cypriot artist, with price tags that do not surpass 500 euro.

This year’s exhibition includes rare pieces and sketches from great Cypriot artists who, over the years, have left their print in the island’s art scene, as well as new collaborations with talented new artists, already making their own path in the scene of modern art in Cyprus and Greece.

The artists:

Andreas Kaimakis, Andreas Skoufaris, Andros Efstathiou
Antonis Tziarrides, Arshak Sarkissian
Charitini Kyriakou, Charoula Nikolaidou, Christina Papaioannou
Elena Tsigaridou, Eleni Kindini, Era Skalisti
Evgenia Vasiloudi, Glynn Hughes
Irsa Fani, Katerina Athienitou, Konstantinos Stefanou, Maria Kofterou
Mariella Billitsa, Marietta Lianou, Spyros Agathou
Stelios Votsis, Stella Issa, Tatiana Ferahian
Thekla Papadopoulou, Yiannos Ioannou

Curator / Andros Efstathiou
Opening / Friday May 26th, 19:30
Duration / May 26th – June 24th

Opening Hours
Tuesday – Friday / 10:00-13:00 & 15:00-18:00
Saturday / 10:00 – 14:00

isnotgallery

11 Odysseos Str., Nicosia 1017
Τ: +357 22343670

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Companies changing boards, ownership structures to resume operations after sanctions
Next article
Dealers in Paphos use drug-carrying pigeons, mayor says (PHOTOS)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros