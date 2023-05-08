Exhibition: “Codes of Life” by Malvina Middleton

Alpha C.K. Art Gallery presents Malvina Middleton’s new solo exhibition

“Codes of Life”. It is her first presentation in Cyprus after many years and exhibitions abroad.

The exhibition opens on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 pm. The Deputy Minister of Culture Michalis Hadjiyiannis will open the exhibition.

Malvina Middleton deconstructs the messages that comprise the essence and basis of the grand mystery of “Life” in her latest series of artwork. Hope and agony, which visibly envelop the very organic survival of everything living on our planet, are hereby transformed into art.

Through the transparency of shadows and rays, through the esthetics of hollow and curved glass forms, through the Echo of Symmetry which has crystallized as if re-written, beneath the asymmetrical and seemingly chaotic, there exists and thrives the ever-alive, the forever living.

Commenting on the artist’s work, Antonios Sofokleus Evangelinos writes in the exhibition catalogue’s introduction “They balance between Sorrow and Hope, Agony and Salvation. Glass forms which speak a brilliant sharp language, smooth and shiny, shadowy and sharp, but oftentimes semi-transparent, a balancing act on glass, a magical, mystical heartfelt tongue. Symbolic hexagonal forms that abound at the echo of an unknown vital riddle”.

The exhibition catalogue can be downloaded from the gallery’s website www.ackgallery.com.

About the artist

Malvina Middleton was born in Nicosia, Cyprus. She studied School of Fine Arts of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece and continued her studies at the School of Art, Herriot Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland, and later the University of Wolverhampton, UK where she obtained her Master’s degree with distinction.

She participated in numerous group and solo exhibitions in Cyprus, Greece, England, Scotland, the Netherlands, the United States, Spain, Austria, Egypt, Italy, France, Germany and the Czech Republic. She participated in the 2nd Biennale of Young Artists in Croatia (1995) and at the 19th and 20th Alexandria Biennales (1997 and 1999 respectively) in Egypt where her work was recognized with an Achievement Award at both.

Her work is in the collections of the Cyprus State Gallery of Contemporary Art, the Central Bank of Cyprus, the Bibliotheca Alexandria, Egypt, and in numerous private collections.