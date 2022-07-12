Living Color Tribe Edition in Agia Napa on August 6

Living Color Music & Arts Festival is a representation of taste, music and emotion. United together annually, bonding them to a life celebration under the Mediterranean sky.
Be around the magic makers
The world shifters
They challenge, uplift & expand you
These heartbeats are your people
These people are your tribe
Tag your tribe & and let’s reunite.
06.08.2022
—
Tribe edition by living colour
Ayia Napa, Modern Athletic Centre
Doors open at 5 pm
When Saturday, August 6 at 5 pm
Where Living Color Festival, Agia Napa
Location
Tickets
FB Page