Cyprus Insider's GuideLiving Color Tribe Edition in Agia Napa on August 6
Cyprus Insider's Guide

Living Color Tribe Edition in Agia Napa on August 6

290040491 1771506083202044 164574506513248529 N
290040491 1771506083202044 164574506513248529 N

Living Color Music & Arts Festival is a representation of taste, music and emotion. United together annually, bonding them to a life celebration under the Mediterranean sky.

Be around the magic makers

The world shifters

They challenge, uplift & expand you

These heartbeats are your people

These people are your tribe

Tag your tribe & and let’s reunite.

06.08.2022

Tribe edition by living colour

Ayia Napa, Modern Athletic Centre

Doors open at 5 pm

When Saturday, August 6 at 5 pm
Where Living Color Festival, Agia Napa
Location
Tickets
FB Page

Filter by cuisine

Asian CuisineChinese CuisineClassic Cypriot CuisineFish TavernsFish-SeafoodFrench CuisineItalian CuisineJapanese CuisineMeatMezeModern CuisineModern Cypriot CuisineTavernaTaverna – Rotisserie

Awarded

Cypriot Cuisine AwardTop Notch AwardToque d’Or Award 2019

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros