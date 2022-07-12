Living Color Tribe Edition in Agia Napa on August 6

Living Color Music & Arts Festival is a representation of taste, music and emotion. United together annually, bonding them to a life celebration under the Mediterranean sky.

Be around the magic makers

The world shifters

They challenge, uplift & expand you

These heartbeats are your people

These people are your tribe

Tag your tribe & and let’s reunite.

06.08.2022

—

Tribe edition by living colour

Ayia Napa, Modern Athletic Centre

Doors open at 5 pm

When Saturday, August 6 at 5 pm

Where Living Color Festival, Agia Napa

