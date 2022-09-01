“Mediterranean Fever” wins Firebird Award at Hong Kong Film Festival

“Mediterranean Fever” a co-production between Cyprus, Germany, France and Palestine claimed the Firebird Award at the Hong Kong Film Festival, which wrapped up on Wednesday.

The movie, directed by Maha Haj and co-produced by Cyprus-based AMP Filmworks, was chosen as the Firebird Award winner, the top distinction for international films at the Hong Kong Festival.

The distinction follows the movie’s success at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received the best screenplay award in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard strand.

“Mediterranean Fever” tells the story of Waleed, an aspiring but depressed writer from Haifa who befriends his new neighbour in an attempt to convince the man to help him realise a sinister scheme of his.

According to AMP Filmworks producer Janine Teerling, Cyprus was chosen as a location to shoot a significant part of the movie, due to the country’s landscape similarity and geographical proximity to Israel, where the story takes place.

Also, approximately 25 crew members are from Cyprus, including the film’s producers, production designer and art director, as well as actors who played secondary-part roles.

The Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture supported the production of the film.

“Mediterranean Fever” is expected to premiere in Cypriot theatres in 2023.