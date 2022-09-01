“Mediterranean Fever” wins Firebird Award at Hong Kong Film Festival

“Mediterranean Fever” a co-production between Cyprus, Germany, France and Palestine claimed the Firebird Award at the Hong Kong Film Festival, which wrapped up on Wednesday.
The movie, directed by Maha Haj and co-produced by Cyprus-based AMP Filmworks, was chosen as the Firebird Award winner, the top distinction for international films at the Hong Kong Festival.
The distinction follows the movie’s success at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received the best screenplay award in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard strand.
“Mediterranean Fever” tells the story of Waleed, an aspiring but depressed writer from Haifa who befriends his new neighbour in an attempt to convince the man to help him realise a sinister scheme of his.
According to AMP Filmworks producer Janine Teerling, Cyprus was chosen as a location to shoot a significant part of the movie, due to the country’s landscape similarity and geographical proximity to Israel, where the story takes place.
Also, approximately 25 crew members are from Cyprus, including the film’s producers, production designer and art director, as well as actors who played secondary-part roles.
The Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture supported the production of the film.
“Mediterranean Fever” is expected to premiere in Cypriot theatres in 2023.
SYNOPSIS
Waleed is a middle-aged man who lives in Haifa with his wife and children and dreams of a writing career while suffering from chronic depression. He develops a close relationship with his neighbour (a small-time crook) with an ulterior plot in mind. While the scheme turns into an unexpected friendship between the two men, it leads them on a journey of dark encounters.
CAST
Amer Hlehel, Ashraf Farah, Anat Hadid, Samir Elias, Cynthia Saleem, Shaden Kanboura
CREW
Director: Maha Haj Screenwriter: Maha Haj Editor: Véronique Lange DOP: Antoine Héberlé Production Designer: Andreas Antoniou Sound: Jorg Weimann, Adrian Baumeister, Florian Marquardt, Henry Uhl Music: Munder Odeh Costumes: Hamada Attalah Producers: Baher Aghbariya (Majdal Films), Thanassis Karathanos, Martin Hampel (Pallas Film), Juliette Lepoutre, Pierre Menahem (Still Moving), Marios Piperides, Janine Teerling (Amp Filmworks). In association with: Metafora Production With the support of: Metteldeutsche Medienforderung, Eurimages Council of Europe, Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth, La Région Île-de-France, Doha Film Institute, Arab Fund for Arts and Culture and l’Aide aux cinémas du monde du CNC et Institut Français. World Sales: Luxbox French Distribution: Dulac Distribution Running Time: 108′