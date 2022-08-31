Common Culture – Common Future. Music & Arts Festival on September 2

You are invited to the upcoming music & arts festival which will take place in the outdoor premises of Famagusta Avenue Garage on Friday, September 2nd 2022.

The festival activities include:

A yoga session on the terrace of Famagusta Avenue Garage with a view of the sunset.

stalls from local producers and young artists displaying products, arts and crafts

live music will begin at 21:00 until midnight and will include performers Julio from Anemourio, Cemre Arca and more!

There will be traditional food available and lots of refreshing drinks.

If there is enough interest from people in Nicosia to attend the festival, arrangements for bus transportation with the support of UNFICYP will be made.

If you are interested in attending by bus from Nicosia, please complete the form