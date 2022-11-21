“Christmas on the Sea” at Limassol Marina on November 26

The most festive of seasons is around the corner and you’re invited to celebrate it by switching on the twinkling lights of Limassol Marina’s much anticipated 12m high Christmas tree at the Marina Square on Saturday, November 26! Starting with Christmas activities and festivities from 16:00 onwards, the Marina will burst into sparkling light against the dazzling backdrop of the sea, celebrating the beginning of the season.

A wonderful event for family and friends, the magical Christmas lighting ceremony will mark the launch of this year’s spectacular “Christmas on the Sea” which includes a packed program of fun and exciting activities and shows. An interactive arts and crafts workshop for children will be organised by Aphi Creative Space. At the same time, the Eliconas School of Music and Diastasi Children’s Choir will bring festive cheer with a live repertoire of Christmas tunes. Adding to the jolly spirit will be a music performance from Christina Averkiou and her band, live from 18:30 – 20:00, and an incredible dance performance by The Ballet House by Marina Paraskeva.

Visitors can also show their philanthropic support of the Fundraising Charity Foundation by indulging in some Christmas shopping at an amazing selection of stalls with festive-themed products and other goodies available for purchase.

Santa will make an appearance from 6 pm tp 7 pm to see in the holiday season and to deliver the season’s joy and presents to all the children. The Christmas lighting ceremony at Limassol Marina will be attended by the Mayor of Limassol, Mr Nicos Nicolaides, who will usher in the official beginning of Christmas on the sea by switching on the lights. The event will be broadcast live by Kanali 6 from 16:00 to 18:00.

When Saturday, November 26 from 4 pm to 8 pm

Where Limassol Marina

Location

