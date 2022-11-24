“Bravo Bravo Editions”: Showcase at the Dancehouse this weekend

Bravo Bravo Editions is excited to present SHOWCASE, an event focused on cultivating the collecting of contemporary art.

The public is invited to discover and buy artworks by 28 contemporary artists that range from internationally recognised to the fresh and emerging. A curated selection of 90+ artworks in limited editions and unique multiples, will include works on paper, textiles, sculptures and artists’ books.

The event will offer a unique opportunity to access new or previously unseen works from the artists’ studios and to bring light to the breadth of current artistic practices. The aim of the event is to introduce new ways of cultivating the local art market and to ease the collecting of art for first-time and seasoned buyers alike with a welcoming price range of €50-1000.

Participating artists from Cyprus, Greece, UK, the Netherlands and Canada:

AM (Lito Kattou & Petros Moris), Adonis Archontides, Katy Hundertmark, Stelios Ilchuk, Elina Ioannou, Stelios Kallinikou, Irini Karayannopoulou, Chrysanthi Koumianaki, Christos Kyriakides, Phanos Kyriakou, Orestis Lazouras, Joanna Louca, Marietta Mavrokordatou, Eleni Odysseos, Alexandros Pissourios, Simone Philippou, Scott Rogers, Efi Savvides, Nikos Stephou, Korallia Stergides, Milenko Stevanovic, Constantinos Taliotis, Leontios Toumpouris, Rabindranath Xavier Bhose, Marina Xenofontos, Natalie Yiaxi, Shaheer Zazai.

–

Bravo Bravo Editions is a platform that deals in limited editions and unique multiples bridging the gap between contemporary artists and the public. Based in Cyprus and operating internationally, it is developed as a tool for discovering, engaging with and buying contemporary art. Its aim is to develop essential infrastructure for the continuation of artistic production and contribute to the energisation of an active cultural economy.

When

Saturday 26 November 11 am – 6 pm

Sunday 27 November 10 am – 5 pm

Where Dancehouse Lefkosia, 25 Parthenonos street, 1105, Nicosia

