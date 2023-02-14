ExhibitionNicosiaHuman Library Event

Human Library Event

Human Library
Human Library

A library full of people.

“Books” that turn into life and tell their stories, interactive with all of us “readers” for an equal, better, and inclusive society.

This is what the Human Library is all about: an opportunity to borrow ‘books’ from a wonderful range of people who have experienced rejection and racism, discover their pages and create a deep personal dialogue.

Join YEU Cyprus on February 19 from 17:30 – 19:30 at Babylon Bar, Nicosia, to unfold these books and exchange life experiences.

Εntrance is free.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
