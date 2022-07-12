World Stars in Cyprus – Summer Edition on July 29 – 31

After almost 3 years that brought all sorts of limitations & restrictions, depression & loneliness, it’s time to get our lives back and be part of things that make us happy!

World stars will come to Cyprus to celebrate summer! The Summer Edition of the festival is here promising to add that something extra to your vacation mood.

ARTISTS:

* Johnny Vazquez (ME – El Principe de la Salsa)

* Danya Gonzalez (ME – LA Style)

* Alberto Valdes (CU – El Maestro)

* Diana Rodriguez (CU – Cuban Queen)

* Francesco & Valentina (IT – Bachata Stars)

* Pinnuzzo Caggiano (IT – Berardi Style)

DJS:

* DJ Chico

* DJ D

* DJ Guest

PROGRAM:

FRIDAY 29/7/22:

*Opening Party from 21:00 – 03:00 (place to be announced soon)

*Registration Desk: 21:00

Party Entrance: 25€ (including 1 drink)

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

SATURDAY 30/7/22:

(Workshops, Party & Shows – place to be confirmed soon!!!)

*Registrations from 10:00

*Workshops from 11:00 – 18:15

*Lunch Break: 14:30 – 16:00

*Gala Party: 21:00 – 03:00

*Shows: 22:00 SHARP!!!

Party Entrance: 35€ (including 1 drink)

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

SUNDAY 31/7/22:

*Registrations from 10:00

*Workshops from 11:00 – 14:30 (place to be confirmed soon)

*Afternoon Special Party: CATAMARAN

– Boarding: 16:00 (Old Port)

– Cruise: 17:00 – 21:00

*Final Party: Diamante Blu

Music starts: 21:00

Party Entrance: 15€ (including 1 drink)

***************************************

PRICES:

SEMI PASS: 99€ (includes Friday, Saturday & Sunday Night Parties & Shows and Saturday & Sunday Workshops – no drinks included!)

SATURDAY PASS: 75€ (includes days workshops, party & shows – no drinks included!)

SUNDAY PASS: 65€ (includes days workshops and Final Night Party at Diamante Blu – no drinks included!)

CATAMARAN: for now Catamaran Party is only available to purchase through a FULL PASS.

We only have 110 FullPasses available at the moment!

Individual Sales will Open on Monday 25/7/22 and ONLY upon availability.

If ’till that day we sell ALL Fullpasses, unfortunately, the Catamaran won’t have any available individual tickets left to sell.

In case of availability, the price is:

35€ (includes the Sundays Catamaran Party with the Artists’ participation, DJs, swimming, dancing.

No drinks included – only water

(You can buy your drinks on board – you will not be allowed to bring your own drinks)

****************************************

POLICIES

All Passes need to be prepaid in order to be confirmed!

Passes are non – refundable

You can only pass it to someone else, in case you can’t make it!

FOR MORE INFO & REGISTRATION:

Tel 99 081622 – 99 997230

e-mal [email protected]

SUPPORTERS:

– BailenTodos Academy

– Beatz Dance School

– SI Dance School

– Bailemos Dance School

– Movimiento Dance Studio

– Chapeando Dance School

– Dance Addiction Dance School

– Limassols Agora

– Salone Catamaran

– Diamante Blu

FB Page

Event by BailenTodos DanzAcademy