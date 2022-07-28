Fengaros Festival 2022 at Kato Drys Village this weekend

Fengaros is back to the unique village of Kato Drys this summer to celebrate its Tenth Anniversary with a bang. We’re talking world-renowned trailblazers, more than 45 hours of music from live bands and DJ sets from across the globe, camping underneath the stars and a whole community of music-lovers all gathering together in the village.

Fengaros came out of a huge need to change things up in Cyprus. Each year, the village evolves, the community flourishes together with a common desire, and more of our favourite fresh artists hit the stage. The festival is returning to three days of wandering from stage to stage and secret locations under the summer night sky and exploring winding village roads where undiscovered musical treasures call you to join in on the celebrations.

Festival tickets are on sale NOW from the Fengaros website – gather round to experience the entirety of the festival and choose to dance along with as many artists as your heart desires.

Fengaros is an open-air music festival in Cyprus that celebrates new music from the Mediterranean and beyond. Organised by Louvana Records, Fengaros is a pioneering festival on the island, bringing original pop, rock, electronic and folk musicians to one of Cyprus’ most unique villages.