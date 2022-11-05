Winter storm ‘Eva’ to hit Cyprus as from late Sunday

Winter storm ‘Eva’ is now battering Greece but come late Sunday evening it will start affecting Cyprus as well, the island’s Meteorology Service has said.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the forecast all across Cyprus on Monday, but in coastal areas the weather could be severe.

Rain will continue on Tuesday but not as severe as the day before and the temperature won’t change much from Sunday. In other words, it will be just above the season’s average.

On Saturday, fine weather will prevail up until early afternoon where a shower in spots is expected in mountainous areas only.

Winds will be variable, light to moderate, easterly to north-easterly, force 2 to 3 Beaufort over a smooth to slight sea.

The temperature will rise to 27 C inland, 25 C in coastal areas and 16 C in the mountains.