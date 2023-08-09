US Senator Robert Menendez to speak at Cyprus diaspora conference in Nicosia

US Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is set to speak at the upcoming World Congress of Cyprus Diaspora, scheduled from August 23-25 in Nicosia.

The outspoken Senator is systematically calling for every Turkish soldier occupying Cyprus to leave the Mediterranean island for good. Cyprus is still divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey.

The Cyprus News Agency which broke the news has Thalia Polydorou Antoniou, Head of the Overseas and Repatriated Cypriots Service, emphasizing the significance of Menendez’s participation in the conference.

Stating it is a landmark event, she also called it a momentous occasion in the history of the Cyprus Diaspora Conference.

The opening ceremony of the congress will take place on August 22 at the University of Cyprus in Aglantzia, featuring an address by President Nikos Christodoulides.

Senator Menendez, who also presides over the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, will personally address the Cyprus diaspora conference on Thursday, August 24.

Menendez had marked the recent 49th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion and occupation of Cyprus on July 20, 1974 with the following statement:

“49 years since Turkey’s invasion of the Republic of Cyprus, its continued occupation of the Republic’s north remains an affront to international law, countless United Nations resolutions, and to the Cypriot people. Turkey’s attack forced thousands of people from their homes and many are still missing to this day.

“I unequivocally condemn Turkey’s continued aggressive and antagonistic behavior, including provocative action in Varosha. President Erdogan must immediately withdraw the more than 40,000 troops from the Republic’s territory and enable the reunification of Cyprus.

“I reaffirm my commitment to Cyprus’ sovereignty, territorial integrity, and one state based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation, as well as its defense and will continue to pursue legislation to further our military ties. Congress made clear through the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act, the United States and Cyprus remain strong friends and partners.”