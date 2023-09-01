(Update) Far-right mob attacks migrants, journalists in Limassol anti-immigration demo [PHOTOS]

A mob of more than 200 demonstrators attacked migrants, and members of the media, as well as vandalised properties, during a protest against migration in Limassol on Friday night.

The demonstration started around 8 p.m. near Molos. Protesters marched shouting “Illegals out of Cyprus” and “Cyprus is Greek.”

According to philenews, the situation soon got out of hand, when a group of people started attacking migrants and journalists and throwing flares and molotovs.

According to information, at least five people, believed to be migrants have been attacked, along with a number of members of the media. The mob also vandalised vehicles and properties, some of them migrant-owned.

The Cyprus Mail reported that some protesters attempted to throw a man into the sea, but after failing they beat him instead. Bystanders reportedly intervened to save him.

After leaving the Molos, the mob proceeded to vandalise properties on Gladstonos Street and the city’s centre.

The protest is policed by members of the anti-riot squad who intervened to contain the violence.

The renewed violence comes just a few days after migrant residents of Chloraka were attacked twice by nationalist mobs.

This post will be updated.

Read more: