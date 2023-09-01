Authorities on red alert over anti-immigration protest in Limassol on Friday evening

Limassol authorities are on red alert over an anti-immigration protest planned for Friday evening by the old port with organizers calling for mass participation citing personal safety fears.

The protest could turn into another ‘battlefield’ just like the one last week in Chlorakas community in coastal Paphos. Violent clashes involving immigrants and residents of Chlorakas – which has a large population of migrants and asylum seekers – dragged on for days.

Far-right group members from other areas joined forces with locals of Chlorakas where tensions have been running high for several years over what some believe is a disproportionately high number of asylum seekers or recognized refugees settled there.

Philenews reported on Friday that the Limassol protest has been advertised on social media for the past 24 hours now and that Police have already drafted an anti-riot action plan if and when the need arises.

In fact, a top-level meeting took place on Thursday at the Ministry of Justice with Minister Anna Koukidou Prokopiou ordering that police presence is strong and effective all around the area.

A Police source also said the entire staff of Limassol Police Department will be on duty on Friday, strengthened by the presence of some 150 members from the island’s anti-riot squad.

In addition, the protest will be monitored by surveillance cameras as well as police drones.

At the same time, a peaceful protest in Limassol is scheduled for Saturday at 7pm with organizers calling for social integration and acceptance. This will also take place by the old port where many immigrants are settled there.