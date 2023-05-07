Ukrainian woman brutally murdered in Limassol

A brutal crime occurred in the city of Limassol with the victim being a 35-year-old woman from Ukraine.

The details of the brutal murder are horrifying as the victim was found tied with plastic cable ties to her hands and neck, while she was wearing a towel over her mouth. A 26-year-old man is wanted in the case.

According to preliminary information from the police, at around 00:50 on Sunday morning, the apartment manager in the area of Yermasoyia River found a 35-year-old woman from Ukraine unconscious inside her apartment. The woman in question was on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus under the subsidiary protection status.

The victim was found tied with plastic cable ties and gagged and had a facial wound.

Immediately the manager of the apartments informed the Police and members of the Limassol CID rushed to the scene. An ambulance also arrived at the scene. Members of the crew examined the 35-year-old woman and they found that she was dead.

Police investigations revealed evidence against a 26-year-old Turkish man who is in Cyprus under the status of an asylum seeker. An arrest warrant was issued against the 26-year-old and he is wanted.

Today at noon the autopsy on the body of the 35-year-old woman is expected to be carried out at the Nicosia General Hospital by the forensic doctors Papetta and Orthodoxou.

The scene has been cordoned off until now, as tests are expected to be carried out.