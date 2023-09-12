NewsLocalUK-Cyprus relationship “has never been stronger,” British Minister says

UK-Cyprus relationship “has never been stronger,” British Minister says

Leo Docherty
Leo Docherty

“The bilateral relationship between the UK and Cyprus has never been stronger,” the British Minister for Europe Leo Docherty said in a response to a written parliamentary question.

Docherty was replying to a question submitted by Conservative MP Tom Hunt who asked what recent steps the government had taken to strengthen relations with the Republic of Cyprus.

Docherty noted that the two countries are committed to working together on a wide range of priority areas is underlined in the 2019 Defence and Security Co-operation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the comprehensive bilateral MoU signed last year.

He concluded: “In June the Foreign Secretary hosted Foreign Minister Kombos for wide-ranging discussions. They discussed multiple bilateral initiatives, including the UK’s recent technical support for Cyprus in refreshing its approach to sanctions enforcement, and re-affirmed our commitment to accelerate the implementation of other issues covered in the MoU.”

Read more:

High Commissioner speaks of growing UK-Cyprus ties, commends response to sanctions

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Ministry of Labour fast-tracks pension payments
Next article
How RIF’s PRE-SEED programme enabled Cypriot startups to take off

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros