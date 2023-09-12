UK-Cyprus relationship “has never been stronger,” British Minister says

“The bilateral relationship between the UK and Cyprus has never been stronger,” the British Minister for Europe Leo Docherty said in a response to a written parliamentary question.

Docherty was replying to a question submitted by Conservative MP Tom Hunt who asked what recent steps the government had taken to strengthen relations with the Republic of Cyprus.

Docherty noted that the two countries are committed to working together on a wide range of priority areas is underlined in the 2019 Defence and Security Co-operation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the comprehensive bilateral MoU signed last year.

He concluded: “In June the Foreign Secretary hosted Foreign Minister Kombos for wide-ranging discussions. They discussed multiple bilateral initiatives, including the UK’s recent technical support for Cyprus in refreshing its approach to sanctions enforcement, and re-affirmed our commitment to accelerate the implementation of other issues covered in the MoU.”

