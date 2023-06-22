High Commissioner speaks of growing UK-Cyprus ties, commends response to sanctions

The British High Commissioner to Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq, has expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration between the Cyprus government and industry concerning UK sanctions imposed on Cypriot entities with ties to Russia.

Speaking at a reception organised for the King’s Official Birthday at the High Commissioner’s residence, Siddiq commended the positive response from both government and industry in Cyprus, as well as the cooperation with British law enforcement agencies and other experts in addressing this issue.

Tonight’s #KBP2023 is set to the tune of @YORKSBand with outstanding performances of the national anthems from UK alumnus & Cypriot soprano, Savvia Iakovou, & our own Defence Adviser, Colonel Vicky! pic.twitter.com/T2C3gRxNaK — UK in Cyprus (@UKinCyprus) June 21, 2023

Siddiq said that he views this development as an opportunity to enhance regulatory standards and compliance in the legal and financial sectors, which would further solidify Cyprus’ appeal as a business and financial hub.

UK tuition fees

Another issue Siddiq addressed was the rise in tuition fees for international students at UK universities after Brexit. The increase has prompted many Cypriot students to reconsider the UK as their educational destination, he noted. Recognising the risks associated with this shift, Siddiq emphasised the importance of maintaining a robust educational connection between the two countries.

“We must not sever the link between our nations and are committed to exploring solutions to this problem,” he affirmed.

Cyprus issue

Furthermore, Siddiq reiterated the unwavering support of the United Kingdom for a solution to the Cyprus Problem, based on the agreed international framework of a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality. He expressed the UK’s willingness to work with all parties to resume negotiations, building upon the President’s new initiative.

Military cooperation

Highlighting the growing partnership in the military and security sectors between the UK and Cyprus, Siddiq cited the successful collaboration during the evacuation of civilians from Sudan as an exemplary instance.

“The Cypriot authorities, the British High Commission, and the British Forces in Cyprus worked together fantastically to ensure the success of this humanitarian operation,” he remarked.

Siddiq also mentioned a promising future, noting the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Strategic Cooperation and the agreement on Non-Military Development of the Sovereign Base Areas last year. These agreements lay the groundwork for a more modern partnership that respects the past while embracing the future.

He also underscored the ongoing threat to international peace, security, and collective prosperity posed by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, affirming the determination of the UK and Cyprus to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

This reception marks a new era for the 🇬🇧. This moving of the tide of history allows us to reflect both on our past & future. In 🇨🇾, this is particularly important. Our history is so closely bound together. It animates the present, breathing life into our ongoing relations. pic.twitter.com/BbREqZLJnz — Irfan Siddiq (@IrfanUKAmb) June 21, 2023

