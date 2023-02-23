UK-Cyprus defence relationship is strong, says British High Commissioner

The UK and Cyprus defence relationship is strong, said British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq during the opening of the fifth Strategic Leadership Programme in Cyprus.

A press release by the British High Commission said that the Cypriot National Guard, the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom and Cranfield University took part in the programme that took place in Cyprus this week.

The course aims to enhance strategic leadership and management at the corporate/strategic level across defence and the wider security sector.

Military professionals from Cyprus, Greece, Jordan, Israel, Egypt and the UK, together with partners from the Cyprus Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Digital Security Authority, Department of Civil Aviation, the Customs Department and the Police completed the five-day course.

In addition to training led by the Defence Academy, attendees heard personal testimonies on the challenges of strategic leadership from Philippos Soseilos, CEO of PwC Cyprus, and Air Vice Marshal Peter Squires, Commander British Forces Cyprus.

Defence Minister, Charalambos Petrides, and British High Commissioner to Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq OBE, opened the event.

In his introductory remarks, the British High Commissioner said:

“I’m delighted that we have been able to convene again in Cyprus, for the fifth Strategic Leadership Programme with partners from the region and beyond. The UK and Cyprus defence relationship is strong, and we have shared defence and security challenges with mutual interest in ensuring stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. Joint education and training initiatives like the SLP are essential and we are proud to jointly deliver such important training with the Republic of Cyprus.”

The British High Commission press release also noted that the bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and the UK is growing across all domains.

The two countries are currently delivering increased joint training, capability, and education opportunities.

Moreover, UK-based and regional military education is continuing annually, with Cypriot military and defence partners forming a major cohort on the yearly Strategic Leadership Programme, now in its fifth year.

Last year, a National Guard officer graduated from a year-long programme with the prestigious Royal College of Defence Studies. This year, another officer is undertaking the Masters-level Advanced Command and Staff Course in Shrivenham, England.

Read more: