Trial of former commissioner Yiannaki set for December 13

The trial of former volunteerism commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki has been postponed for December 13, Phileleftheros reported on Wednesday.

In a previous hearing, the former commissioner pleaded not guilty to all the charges he is facing, while his lawyer Michael Pikis claimed his client had been persecuted by the media. He said that more than 1,100 stories have been written on the case.

Charges against Yiannaki could see him serving up to ten years in prison.

He is accused of forging his high school diploma and tampering with the grades, forging his university degree and a letter of recommendation, using forged documents, as well as using the seals of the Education Ministry and of the US Embassy to commit forgery.