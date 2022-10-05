NewsLocalTrial of former commissioner Yiannaki set for December 13

Trial of former commissioner Yiannaki set for December 13

Yiannaki
Yiannaki

The trial of former volunteerism commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki has been postponed for December 13, Phileleftheros reported on Wednesday.

In a previous hearing, the former commissioner pleaded not guilty to all the charges he is facing, while his lawyer Michael Pikis claimed his client had been persecuted by the media. He said that more than 1,100 stories have been written on the case.

Charges against Yiannaki could see him serving up to ten years in prison.

He is accused of forging his high school diploma and tampering with the grades, forging his university degree and a letter of recommendation, using forged documents, as well as using the seals of the Education Ministry and of the US Embassy to commit forgery.

By gavriella
Previous articleAir quality good despite fire at Koutsoventis solid waste station
Next articleEurope’s gas crisis set to deepen after winter drains reserves

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros