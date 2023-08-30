Trafficking ring transporting migrants in Cyprus via Turkey, even in containers

More and more arrests are reported in connection with a human trafficking criminal ring transferring irregular migrants from Syria to Cyprus via Turkey – mainly in small boats but also in containers.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday after the latest arrest of a Syrian man, aged 31, the day before.

According to information, the 31-year-old was arrested on Monday, August, 28, upon his entry into the Republic of Cyprus. He, along with five other suspects, is being investigated for participation in a criminal organisation, assisting illegal entry, trafficking of adults, and money laundering, among others.

Six other persons are wanted in connection with the same case, including a 49-year-old man, also from Syria, believed to be the mastermind of the smuggling ring.

Police insiders said the 49-year-old man appears to live in the Syrian town of Idlib. And that – up until recently – he had been advertising his activities on a social media account.

The ring’s action seems to date back to 2019, with the 49-year-old man working together with his three brothers who live in Cyprus.

Specifically, these individuals – two of whom are now wanted – were tracking Syrian nationals living in Cyprus who wanted to also bring over their relatives.

This particular criminal group is one of three that are active in the trafficking of migrants from Syria to Cyprus via Turkey in small boats but even in containers, an insider also told Philenews.

According to police investigations, the majority of migrants transported through this trafficking ring start their journey from the Idlib province of Syria. Their entry into Turkey from Syria takes place through the village of Harem, continuing to the village of Reyhanli. Once in Reyhanli, people are initially transported to Adana and then continue their journey to Alanya, Mersin, or even Istanbul.

Sources say that the trafficking ring reportedly works with three accommodation facilities, two in Alanya and one in Mersin. These accommodations are allegedly managed by associates of the group.

Allegedly, once they reach Turkey, the migrants enter cargo containers to reach the occupied areas of Cyprus via sea routes or are transported via high-speed boats.

For each person, the traffickers reportedly receive compensation ranging from €3,000 to €4,000.

