Police continue investigations into alleged migrant trafficking network

Police are continuing investigations into a case involving an alleged migrant trafficking operation, after five individuals, have been arrested and detained in connection with the case.

According to Phileleftheros, authorities are taking statements from 44 people – who all reside legally in Cyprus, either as political asylum seekers or under temporary protection status – and were living in the same residences alongside the five arrested. Each of these individuals will be individually interviewed to ascertain their journey to Cyprus and their association with the detained persons, Phileleftheros writes.

The five were placed under surveillance after police obtained evidence linking them to the alleged migrant trafficking network. According to Phileleftheros sources, it is alleged that persons paid the trafficking network between €2,000 and €3,500 to be transported from Syria to Cyprus. The boats would depart from Lebanon, load people along the Syrian shores, and attempt to reach Cyprus.

The inquiry was brought to light through cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and Lebanese authorities, Phileleftheros reports.

Police are also seeking seven additional individuals to assist with the ongoing interrogations. It is not ruled out that bank accounts and telecommunications data might be checked, according to Phileleftheros.

Moreover, police sources have said that authorities are contemplating increasing penalties for human smuggling, as court rulings currently impose a maximum sentence of up to 24 months.

