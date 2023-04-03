Total of 47 areas in Cyprus could be contaminated with mines, explosives

UNFICYP data indicate that 47 suspected hazardous areas in Cyprus could be contaminated with mines and/or explosive remnants of war (ERW), covering about 1.7 million square meters.

According to a UNFICYP data factsheet, updated in October 2018, 199,783 square metres of land have been cleared in the occupied areas since August 2016 to remove the threat of mines and facilitate confidence-building measures, agricultural activities and livelihood activities.

The figures include the recovery and destruction of seven anti-tank mines, the removal of six mortars, and the clearance of a total of 121,891m² of land and the removal of unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the buffer zone through combat zone clearance and technical surveys to facilitate safe operations for the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), confidence-building measures and agricultural activities.

In July 2016, UNMAS (The United Nations Mine Action Service) became an integral part of UNFICYP, providing dedicated expertise in mine action planning and coordination, operational demining capacity in 2016-17, quality assurance oversight of United Nations demining operations, and data management of mine action information.

UNMAS operations aim to reduce the threat posed by landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW), contribute to confidence-building measures, facilitate the return to normal living conditions and ensure safe movement for UNFICYP, UN partners and communities.

UNMAS also assists the Committee on Missing Persons to facilitate safe access to areas where it conducts activities and technical advice to UNFICYP on the storage of small arms ammunition.

Each of the 47 suspect sites has to be surveyed to determine whether it needs to be cleared.

UNMAS carries out planning and coordination to prepare for future surveys and clearance. Data analysis and management of information on minefields and suspected hazardous areas are also carried out and assessments are prepared.

These activities help to ensure that survey and clearance can begin to provide security for communities as soon as access is granted by the parties. The last demining operation took place in 2017 in the area of Denia, Nicosia district.

As of April 2019, eighteen areas, nine in the Republic of Cyprus and nine in the occupied areas have been identified as suspected of being dangerous due to the presence of mines and could be demined as part of the Confidence Building Measures.

The International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action is observed on 4 April.