Tenders to open in December for the supply, installation and maintenance of ‘smart’ traffic lights

Tenders for the supply, installation and maintenance of an Urban Traffic Control (UTC) system for Cyprus will open before the month’s end, Ministry of Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos told Philenews.

And the so-called ‘smart’ traffic lights which are to cost about €6 million should be installed first in Nicosia and Limassol within 24 months, he also said.

Smart lights will be installed in a total of 125 locations – 70 in Nicosia and 55 in Limassol.

Smart lights have already been installed at the Ayia Fylaxeos roundabout in Limassol and are beleived to have reduced jamming by 70% to 74%.

The Minister also said that – depending on traffic – green light times at adjacent intersections are coordinated through a central computer by the Traffic Control Centre at the Department of Public Works.

This is to reduce delays at traffic lights especially during peak hours.