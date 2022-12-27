State hospitals throughout Cyprus fill up with – mostly – elderly patients

Pathology, pulmonology and paediatric wards of state hospitals throughout Cyprus remain overcrowded with most patients experiencing severe symptoms of respiratory infections.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that over the weekend more and more elderly people were admitted with such symptoms.

At the same time, State Health Services Organization spokesman Haralambos Harilaou said there is also an increase in the number of seriously ill patients with coronavirus.

And that some patients who were admitted about a week ago with serious respiratory symptoms, although no longer infectious, are still hospitalized due to complications. These have been transferred to other wards of state hospitals.

Over the Christmas weekend, “we also had occasional crowding in some ICUs and we tried to reduce the suffering of patients as much as possible.”