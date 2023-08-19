Russia reportedly blocks UN Security Council statement on Pyla incident

NewsLocalRussia reportedly blocks UN Security Council statement on Pyla incident

Russia has thwarted the issuance of a statement by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that would have condemned the assault against peacekeepers in the buffer zone near Pyla, HellasJournal reports.

According to sources from Hellas Journal, Moscow did not agree with the text of the statement, drafted by the Permanent Mission of the United Kingdom to the UN. The text had received approval from the United States and France.

Reportedly, Russia requested a postponement of the statement’s release until the following week. It has been decided that an attempt will be made to issue the statement on Monday.

Russia’s traditionally good relations with Cyprus have thawed after the invasion of Ukraine and a perceived Cypriot shift towards the West.

Vladimir Putin’s government has not yet condemned the attack on the members of the Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
