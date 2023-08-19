NewsLocalPyla: Injured peacekeepers discharged from hospital

Pyla: Injured peacekeepers discharged from hospital

Pyla
Pyla

Three United Nations peacekeepers who were assaulted on Friday while trying to stop the unauthorised construction of a road inside the buffer zone near Pyla, have been discharged from hospital, according to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Earlier on Saturday, President Christodoulides and the government expressed their wishes for the speedy recovery of the peacekeepers.

Social Welfare Deputy Minister, Marilena Evangelou, said in a post on X that she contacted the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) and conveyed the wishes of President Christodoulides and the government for the speedy recovery of the injured UNFICYP members from the attack in Pyla.

The peacekeepers were attacked on Friday morning by personnel in Turkish Cypriot police and military uniforms while trying to stop the construction of an 11.5 km road linking Pyla to Arsos in breakaway north Cyprus.

A spokesperson for the UN mission said three peacekeepers were seriously injured and required hospitalisation.

“One was kicked to the ground,” the spokesperson, Aleem Siddique, said.

According to Reuters, the incident occurred in an area known as Sector 4, under the control of a Slovakian military contingent. It was reinforced by British peacekeepers.

The planned road traverses territory inside the buffer zone which is under UN control. The UN had already expressed concerns over the move which disturbs the zone’s status quo.

Many countries including the US, France, China, and the UK, as well as the UN and the EU, have condemned the incident.

Read more:

UN peacekeepers in hospital after clash in Pyla buffer zone

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
August hotel bookings around 95%, says hoteliers president
Next article
Russia reportedly blocks UN Security Council statement on Pyla incident

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros