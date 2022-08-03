Quarrels between doctors and patients about referrals

Discussions and in certain cases tensions between personal physicians of the General Health System (GESY) and patients are now an everyday thing due to the limits that the Health Insurance Organization has set about the referrals.

On the one hand, the patients demand their doctors to refer them to a doctor of the specialty they choose but the doctors, on the other hand, being afraid of exceeding the limits set and that they will lose part of their payment, use the argument that HIO does not let them.

The problems started with the change of the personal physicians’ payment. They now receive only 80% of their income in proportion to the number of patients registered on their list and the remaining 20% they get if by the end of the month they fulfil every productivity indicators set by HIO.