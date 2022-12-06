Police made more than 45 arrests for human smuggling this year

Police arrested more than 45 people in connection with migrant smuggling in 2022, Phileleftheros reported on Tuesday.

On Saturday, police arrested a 21-year-old man from Congo in the context of investigations into a case of facilitating third-country nationals to enter the Republic of Cyprus illegally for a fee.

The smugglers, many times themselves in a disadvantaged socioeconomic situation, lead other people to pay them large amounts of money to enter Cyprus.

According to police evidence gathered from testimonies, many migrants cross to Republic of Cyprus-controlled areas after signing up for studies in tertiary education institutions in the occupied north, in order to obtain a Turkish visa.

Others arrive through the sea.