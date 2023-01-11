Police arrest man after finding drugs and three owls in his possession

Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man after finding 19 kilos of cannabis, 1 kilo of cocaine, around 14,000 euros in cash and three owls in his possession.

According to a police announcement, the drug squad (Ykan) found the drugs and 1,000 euros during a raid in a warehouse in rural Nicosia belonging to the suspect, who was arrested on the spot.

Following a search in his house, officers also found a small amount of cannabis, a cannabis plant, a total of 13,070 euros and three owls in a cage that were handed to the Game Service.

Police are continuing investigations.