NewsLocalPolice arrest man after finding drugs and three owls in his possession

Police arrest man after finding drugs and three owls in his possession

Cocaine
Cocaine

Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man after finding 19 kilos of cannabis, 1 kilo of cocaine, around 14,000 euros in cash and three owls in his possession.

According to a police announcement, the drug squad (Ykan) found the drugs and 1,000 euros during a raid in a warehouse in rural Nicosia belonging to the suspect, who was arrested on the spot.

Following a search in his house, officers also found a small amount of cannabis, a cannabis plant, a total of 13,070 euros and three owls in a cage that were handed to the Game Service.

Police are continuing investigations.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Republicans, Democrats on edges of political spectrum backed by small-time donors
Next article
560 suicides recorded in Cyprus between 2004-2020

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros